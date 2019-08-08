Sarbit Advisory Services Stake in Imax (IMAX) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position as Shares Declined

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 1,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,858 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $180.39. About 1.43M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 199,001 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q REV. $85.0M, EST. $81.6M; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Lc owns 125 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mairs &, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,360 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 3,645 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,283 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mirae Asset Glob Invs stated it has 32,507 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 108,790 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 2,071 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Davis R M reported 7,177 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sun Life Incorporated owns 455 shares. Blackhill has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 3,720 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,630 are held by Security State Bank Of So Dak.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,732 shares to 9,153 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 58,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.36M for 16.34 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

