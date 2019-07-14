Sarbit Advisory Services Lowered Its Imax (IMAX) Stake by $12.17 Million; Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Increased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 260,951 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q REV. $85.0M, EST. $81.6M

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.20M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.52M for 23.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,607 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 2,883 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 72,201 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 15,613 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated invested in 7,936 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 135,286 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2.43 million shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Management has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Automobile Association reported 328,686 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 458,748 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 113,369 shares. Steinberg Asset Ltd Llc holds 17,012 shares or 2% of its portfolio.

