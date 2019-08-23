Sarbit Advisory Services Increased Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding by $1.54 Million; Market Value Rose; Lee Danner & Bass Raised Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position by $5.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 27,100 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 1.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Capital Management has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cadence Bankshares Na holds 11,160 shares. L & S holds 22,045 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Tx owns 21,784 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 328,889 shares. Regis Ltd reported 0% stake. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,885 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 39,423 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 72,792 were accumulated by Winslow Asset. Axa invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Rothschild And Asset Us has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen & Steers Inc invested in 10,267 shares. 13,196 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 317,184 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 8,535 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,690 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Schaller Inv Grp Incorporated has invested 1.79% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Company reported 11,376 shares. Franklin Resources holds 2,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ami Inv Mgmt reported 34,547 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce New York reported 10,321 shares. Consulta Ltd invested in 6.55% or 600,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35,580 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,100 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,050 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.03% or 3,660 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).