Sarbit Advisory Services Has Upped Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted Its Stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by $873,800

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.26. About 144,046 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 73.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 60,668 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 34,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 233,939 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $45.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 37,121 shares to 36,074 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 102,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,001 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

