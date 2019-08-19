Sarbit Advisory Services Has Raised Its Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $1.54 Million as Stock Price Rose; Icm Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 50,624 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.02. About 51,509 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pershing Square Limited Partnership holds 1.96% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 26,667 shares. 8,154 are held by Barr E S And. Ar Asset Management stated it has 4,100 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ami Investment Mngmt accumulated 34,547 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 69,454 shares. First Personal Finance Services holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 4,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.24% or 21,430 shares. Chevy Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 91,555 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Limited. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.08% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. New York-based Knott David M has invested 1.14% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

