Sarbit Advisory Services Has Lifted Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC); Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Holds Position in American Express Co (AXP)

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $133.97. About 274,076 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 189.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 2.88M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $45.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Etrade Capital Management Limited Com has 4,298 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 9 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Raymond James & owns 30,890 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp holds 0% or 51 shares. Zuckerman Inv Grp Limited Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,100 shares. Brown Advisory holds 12,610 shares. Carroll Financial Inc stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc holds 231,038 shares. Paragon & Paragon Ii Joint Venture has 0.52% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Citigroup Inc has invested 0.16% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 472 shares. Sarbit Advisory Svcs invested in 303,013 shares or 11.34% of the stock.

