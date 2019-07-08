Sarbit Advisory Services Decreased Its Imax (IMAX) Stake by $12.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Altria Group (MO) Holder Park Circle Co Upped Its Position by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 221,949 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 28/03/2018 – IMAX China Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 3.92M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.53M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.