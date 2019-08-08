Sarbit Advisory Services Cut Its Holding in Imax (IMAX) by $12.17 Million; Alibaba Group Holdings LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Stake by $1.55 Million

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 253,062 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 8,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 39,450 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 30,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can China UnionPay Defeat Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,641 shares to 302,007 shares, valued at $71.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 23,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,695 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘C’.

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regal Unlimited Movie Subscriptions Are Here, and They’re a Better Bargain Than AMC Stubs A-List – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IMAX Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IMAX Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Buy IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IMAX Is on Track for Its Best Box Office Year Ever – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.