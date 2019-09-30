Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Cut Coca (KO) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Upped Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $480,120

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 16,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 171,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 155,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 33.48 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 20,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 508,583 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.90M, down from 529,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 6.77M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 6,769 shares to 9,761 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,604 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co accumulated 352,471 shares. Clark Grp Inc Inc stated it has 2.07 million shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated has 4.56 million shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 32,619 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 73,924 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 20.29 million shares. Lpl Lc has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.36M shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,989 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Company reported 12,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Saturna, a Washington-based fund reported 8,113 shares. Haverford Tru Company invested in 38,841 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp holds 1.33% or 161,810 shares. Twin Focus Capital Partners Ltd Com has 13,896 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mngmt Pro has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kessler Group Inc Ltd Liability has 170,807 shares for 5.2% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.30 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 44,608 shares to 851,133 shares, valued at $53.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).