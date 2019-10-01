Saratoga Research & Investment Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Boosted by $1.79 Million as Valuation Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Declined

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 595,853 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.93 million, up from 586,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 32.91M shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil

Riggs Asset Managment Company decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company sold 37,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 3,393 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 4.61M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Rev EUR46.57B; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TO SELL SOME EUROPEAN OPS TO VODAFONE IN EU19B DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44 million and $178.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhance Short Mat Active (MINT) by 4,265 shares to 21,924 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 45,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,812 shares to 686,410 shares, valued at $57.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,709 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN).

