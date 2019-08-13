Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cut Coca (KO) Holding; TEPLA AG KIRCHHEIM ORDINARY SHARES GERM (TPLKF) Sellers Decreased By 49.5% Their Shorts

TEPLA AG KIRCHHEIM ORDINARY SHARES GERM (OTCMKTS:TPLKF) had a decrease of 49.5% in short interest. TPLKF’s SI was 5,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 49.5% from 10,100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 26 days are for TEPLA AG KIRCHHEIM ORDINARY SHARES GERM (OTCMKTS:TPLKF)’s short sellers to cover TPLKF’s short positions. It closed at $15.18 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Coca (KO) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 25,867 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 529,015 shares with $24.79 million value, down from 554,882 last quarter. Coca now has $227.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 6.42 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS

PVA TePla AG manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-quality materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $316.71 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial Systems division specializes in the development, construction, and marketing of vacuum heat treatment furnaces for processing high-quality materials at high temperatures; and nitriding systems for surface treatment of work pieces for protection against wear.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 4,331 shares to 10,580 valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 33,840 shares and now owns 648,000 shares. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY) was raised too.