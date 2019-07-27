Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Holding by $1.38 Million; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 5,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 39,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 886,585 shares traded or 69.24% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 73,054 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $79.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 14,874 shares to 44,197 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 15,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,810 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

