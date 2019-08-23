Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Accenture LTD New (ACN) Position by $1.95 Million; Stock Price Rose; First Eagle Investment Management Holding in Flowserve (FLS) Decreased by $5.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 129,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The hedge fund held 12.51M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.75M, down from 12.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 643,012 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 148,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10M, down from 159,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $196.34. About 1.01M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.70 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,280 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $87.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

