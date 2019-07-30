Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position by $1.38 Million; Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Declined

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 26,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 156,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 896,307 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 13/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $118.73. About 464,431 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 41,561 shares to 442,827 shares, valued at $62.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 14,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68M for 23.75 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29,943 shares to 76,398 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 27,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SFM’s profit will be $36.56 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

