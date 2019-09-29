Saratoga Research & Investment Management Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $413,664; Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Position in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) by $6.75 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 250,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 226,644 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, down from 476,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 111,420 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 2,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 219,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.58 million, up from 216,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $389.90M for 12.90 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 249,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 20,432 shares to 508,583 shares, valued at $25.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.