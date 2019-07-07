Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Signia Capital Management Holding in Zagg (ZAGG) Upped as Shares Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 195,983 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 30,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 586,753 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.45M, up from 555,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares to 92,469 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,786 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsr Lc reported 6.45% stake. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 96,437 shares. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 150,000 shares stake. Raymond James Ser Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 2.55 million shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41 shares. American Group Inc invested 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arvest Bank Trust Division reported 145,525 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,212 were accumulated by Berkshire Money. Wheatland Advisors Inc stated it has 1,845 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Windward Cap Management Company Ca stated it has 7.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,710 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Sabal Tru has invested 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgewood Mgmt Lc holds 139,931 shares. 19,736 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

