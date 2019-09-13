Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increased Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $18.48 Million; Share Value Rose; Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (PXD) Holding Held by General American Investors Company Inc

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (PXD) by 129.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 39,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77M, up from 30,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 1.74 million shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 79,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 239,987 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.13M, up from 160,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.31. About 1.95M shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,719 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma reported 2.87 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt accumulated 2,625 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 40,647 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 2,763 are owned by Conning. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 30,105 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 1,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 705,440 are held by Van Eck Assocs Corp. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Limited has 0.18% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,850 shares. Bankshares Of America De has 1.29M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability has 102,433 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. 394 are owned by Carroll Fincl Inc. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 26,791 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gabelli Funds Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 41,700 shares.

