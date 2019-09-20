Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raised Its Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Position by $2.50 Million; Share Price Rose; Brandes Investment Partners LP Increased Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 18,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 461,048 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.58M, up from 442,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 1.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 943.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.64 million, up from 150,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 1.86M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Vanguard Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 66.26M shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Sun Life Financial Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 712 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Seabridge Inv Advisors Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 9,648 shares or 0.01% of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates stated it has 67,028 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 3,240 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc reported 29,733 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 209,279 shares. 15,984 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.03% or 3.07M shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Halliburton Celebrates 100th Anniversary – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Halliburton, Exxon Mobil and American Airlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 15,409 shares to 16,393 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 748,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,656 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Investors Buy IBM Stock This Month? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Developing New Cloud Services and Technology to Help Keep Data Secured from Future Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Developer sues IBM over toxic waste – BizWest” with publication date: September 16, 2019.