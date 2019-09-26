Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Increased Position in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO); Sawgrass Asset Management Increased Stake in Omnicell Com (OMCL) as Market Valuation Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 187,552 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 39,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.09M, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Novo Nordisk Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 1.29 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Oper Pft DKK12.45B; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-AS PART OF UPTO DKK 14 BLN 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME, CO INITIATED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO DKK 2.7 BLN; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 29/05/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.7% to 967.39; Novo Nordisk Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 20,171 shares. Pitcairn reported 4,654 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,780 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 5,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1.18M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, American Group has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Hanseatic Services Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 3,745 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc invested in 0.06% or 259,283 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 13,310 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Co owns 7,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Com accumulated 4,683 shares. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd has invested 0.12% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 5,220 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 2.56% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 177,222 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc by 4,240 shares to 6,075 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,231 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,863 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $85.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,245 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).