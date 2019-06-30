Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $1.38 Million as Stock Declined; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Its Titan Machinery (TITN) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 199,275 shares traded or 26.55% up from the average. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has declined 16.55% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 728,420 shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Varian Medical Systems Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian Acquires CyberHeart – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ofuna Chuo Hospital Delivers First Varian Halcyon System Treatments in Japan – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,978 shares to 31,323 shares, valued at $36.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 14,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.75 million activity. MOMSEN MAGNUS also sold $308,466 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 2,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cornerstone Advsr owns 44 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Communication has invested 0.07% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 3,094 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,437 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,617 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1.14 million shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 51,049 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi accumulated 97,124 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 17,661 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 114,998 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 1.39 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Schroder Investment Group holds 0.07% or 308,765 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.67M for 29.85 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. TITN’s profit will be $7.32M for 15.59 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,550.00% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 261,700 shares to 792,200 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc. by 23,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

More notable recent Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy as New Analysts Initiate Coverage – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.7%; Titan Machinery Shares Surge Following Upbeat Q1 Results – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Titan Machinery (TITN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Titan Machinery Lays A Rotten Egg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2016.