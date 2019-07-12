Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Coca (KO) Holding by $1.19 Million as Shares Declined; Ptc (PTC) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 862,438 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 25,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,015 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 554,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 8.24 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 9,715 shares to 18,925 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71 million for 125.25 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

