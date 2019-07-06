Saratoga Research & Investment Management Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Increased by $1.63 Million as Valuation Rose; Prudential Financial (PRU) Holding Increased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 881,728 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 30,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares to 92,469 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Investment Management holds 4.69% or 292,001 shares. Tctc Lc accumulated 330,618 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 124,163 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 844,644 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. M Kraus And Co holds 145,822 shares. Pinnacle Associate has 644,044 shares. 309.36M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Grassi Invest Mgmt owns 1.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 128,998 shares. Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 53,215 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Hexavest reported 1.78 million shares. Raymond James Advisors has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.30 million shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 283,537 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 1.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Salley Associate owns 3.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 347,881 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Twilio Stock Could Be Hurt by Increased Competition – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tumble in Samsung profit forecast hits chip sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Prudential Financial, Inc. to Hold 2019 Investor Day in Newark; Live Webcast to be Available – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prudential invests $10M in fintech that provides affordable loans – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential Financial Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.