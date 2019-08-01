Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $491,400 as Shares Rose; Price T Rowe Associates Holding In Osi Systems (OSIS) Was Has Raised

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 99,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 489,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.92 million, up from 390,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.7. About 13,011 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 13,143 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 10,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $186.02. About 415,325 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares to 532,786 shares, valued at $55.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Keystone Fin Planning owns 19,239 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Coastline Trust Company accumulated 0.58% or 20,375 shares. Sarasin Prtn Llp invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cornerstone invested in 0.02% or 1,269 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Old Point Trust And Serv N A holds 29,423 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 0.43% or 268,399 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.49% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1,216 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va. L S Advsr holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,147 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc by 410,135 shares to 104,488 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,315 shares, and cut its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

