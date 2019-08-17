Saratoga Research & Investment Management Boosted Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.13 Million; Peconic Partners Has Increased Quanta Svcs (PWR) Position by $5.84 Million as Valuation Declined

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23M, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.28M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.46M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.25M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14.87 million are held by Macquarie Grp Limited. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 0.7% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lbmc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 7,664 shares stake. Tortoise Investment Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 418 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.94M shares or 1.38% of the stock. Bancorporation Of The West holds 26,924 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bernzott Cap Advisors owns 174,511 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Sageworth Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sol Cap Com has invested 0.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 7,019 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.17% or 602,273 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Ma has 0.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 21.85M shares. Connable Office reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 26,522 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares to 576,337 shares, valued at $67.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,251 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.