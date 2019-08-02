Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed By $1.19 Million Its Coca (KO) Holding; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lifted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake By $812,700

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 15.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp acquired 2,709 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 20,509 shares with $6.16M value, up from 17,800 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $102.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $363.09. About 1.20 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests; 17/04/2018 – SOME OF WORLD’S LARGEST THREATS ARE SPACE-BASED: LOCKHEED CEO; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Coca (KO) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management analyzed 25,867 shares as Coca (KO)'s stock rose 8.31%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 529,015 shares with $24.79M value, down from 554,882 last quarter. Coca now has $222.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 18.25M shares traded or 51.01% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Limited Company holds 0.05% or 12,582 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gru Ltd reported 1,129 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested in 1,952 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Manhattan owns 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 7,284 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.27% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 334,859 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Llc accumulated 14,000 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1,188 shares. Montag A Assoc Inc holds 0.3% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 10,736 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc invested in 434 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 116 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.07% or 2,799 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 75 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. $2.30 million worth of stock was sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares. $2.00M worth of stock was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 74,300 shares to 18,100 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIMX) stake by 430,000 shares and now owns 49,800 shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $35600 target. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 33,840 shares to 648,000 valued at $56.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY) stake by 65,770 shares and now owns 1.79M shares. Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory invested 0.7% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.02% or 11,284 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 32,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 60.79M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Livingston Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 45,364 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Crestwood Limited Liability Company owns 12,703 shares. Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 25,855 shares. The Texas-based Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Calamos Advsrs Ltd reported 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Maryland Capital Mngmt stated it has 16,761 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers owns 33,612 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 47,536 shares or 0.36% of the stock. The New York-based Williams Jones & Limited Company has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lpl Financial Ltd has invested 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Spectrum Management accumulated 2,350 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.