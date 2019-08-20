Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased By $1.38 Million Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stake; Papa Johns International (PZZA) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 97 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 67 sold and decreased their positions in Papa Johns International Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 26.64 million shares, up from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Papa Johns International Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 48.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management analyzed 9,753 shares as Varian Medical Systems (VAR)'s stock declined 12.97%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 238,195 shares with $33.76 million value, down from 247,948 last quarter. Varian Medical Systems now has $9.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 573,023 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Litespeed Management L.L.C. holds 10.49% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. for 195,000 shares. Atlas Browninc. owns 146,602 shares or 5.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. has 4.97% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The New York-based 13D Management Llc has invested 4.67% in the stock. Springowl Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,287 shares.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82 million for 21.74 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

