Saratoga Research & Investment Management Upped Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $1.13 Million; Nike (NKE) Holding Has Boosted by Investec Asset Management North America Inc

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.46 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 12.87 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 4,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 38,644 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 34,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 3.77M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares to 529,015 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,786 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 850 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Clearbridge Investments Lc has 0.99% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc reported 131,557 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited owns 252,548 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. North Amer Mngmt Corporation owns 6,737 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has 252,020 shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont accumulated 53,629 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 7,883 are owned by Middleton And Commerce Incorporated Ma. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 18,180 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 830,613 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Capital Management has invested 1.97% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Strategic Lc holds 1.63% or 144,052 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 122,200 shares. Illinois-based Thomas White Limited has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Agf owns 345,628 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bankshares holds 0.13% or 6,944 shares in its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 93,236 shares. Capital Rech Global Invsts owns 41.50 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,648 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 506 shares. Orrstown Fin stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc reported 1.71M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 432,948 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 234,320 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 66,500 shares. M&R Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Private Ocean Limited has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 0.27% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 97,503 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 800,310 shares to 56,472 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 101,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,702 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.