Saratoga Research & Investment Management Boosted By $3.81 Million Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake; Netgear Has 1.47 Sentiment

Netgear Inc (NTGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 94 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 64 trimmed and sold equity positions in Netgear Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 31.08 million shares, down from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Netgear Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 40 Increased: 65 New Position: 29.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) stake by 7.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired 52,946 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 806,525 shares with $58.43M value, up from 753,579 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions now has $33.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 19.80% above currents $60 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Financial owns 27,789 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fiera Corporation has 279,036 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 157,267 are held by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.87% or 267,947 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc owns 4,140 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.8% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ci Invests accumulated 1.47M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 663,446 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Boltwood Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.81% or 17,070 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers, Ohio-based fund reported 353,197 shares. Loews accumulated 0% or 4,706 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Com reported 3,070 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. for 41,522 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 257,849 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandes Investment Partners Lp has 0.28% invested in the company for 370,137 shares. The New York-based Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc. has invested 0.27% in the stock. Btim Corp., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 516,240 shares.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. It has a 272.25 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.01M for 15.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 131,423 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats

