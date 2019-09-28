Saratoga Research & Investment Management Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position By $587,666; Nacco Industries (NC) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired 4,486 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 292,868 shares with $38.40M value, up from 288,382 last quarter. Pepsico now has $189.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Nacco Industries Inc (NC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 35 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 28 sold and reduced their positions in Nacco Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.74 million shares, up from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nacco Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 24 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

The stock increased 6.35% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.1. About 25,664 shares traded or 110.91% up from the average. NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) has risen 58.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical NC News: 02/05/2018 – Nacco Industries 1Q Rev $31.2M; 03/04/2018 – VTG SEES NACCO CLOSING IN 2H AFTER GERMANY, AUSTRIA APPROVAL; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRIAN ANTITRUST COURT OKS TAKEOVER OF NACCO BY VTG SUBJECT; 03/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: AUSTRIAN ANTITRUST COURT APPROVES TAKEOVER OF NACCO BY VTG SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 07/03/2018 Nacco Industries 4Q EPS $1.47; 21/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: VTG AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: VTG’S TAKEOVER OF NACCO CONDITIONALLY APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE; 23/04/2018 – DJ NACCO Industries Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NC); 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – SEES 2018 PRE-TAX LOSS TO BE MODESTLY LOWER THAN ITS 2017 PRE-TAX LOSS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – NACCO INDUSTRIES INC – IN 2018, NACCO EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DECREASE COMPARED WITH 2017; 21/03/2018 – VTG VTG’S TAKEOVER OF NACCO CONDITIONALLY APPROVED BY FEDERAL

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.72% of its portfolio in NACCO Industries, Inc. for 16,245 shares. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owns 35,666 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 9,240 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. James Investment Research Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,679 shares.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $434.07 million. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations.

