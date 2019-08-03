Saratoga Research & Investment Management Holds Holding in United Technologies (UTX); Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Market Value Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $530,550 Its Holding

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 56,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 725,580 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.52 million, up from 668,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 238,842 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Appleâ€™s Next Billion-Dollar Deal; Buy Snap Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Barrons.com published: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares to 92,469 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ipswich Investment Management Communications holds 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,310 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 2.02% or 87,342 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru holds 11,119 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. The France-based Axa has invested 0.36% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). M Kraus & holds 56,204 shares or 4.23% of its portfolio. Martin Investment Lc holds 71,937 shares. Richard C Young Company Ltd holds 0.79% or 31,968 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors reported 384,985 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 16,163 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department invested in 0.09% or 6,709 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma reported 5,432 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 326 shares. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.06M shares.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monolithic Power (MPWR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monolithic Power (MPWR) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $32.15 million activity. Sciammas Maurice sold 4,615 shares worth $598,053. The insider Tseng Saria sold 21,694 shares worth $2.83 million. $9.52 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Hsing Michael. 12,656 shares were sold by Blegen Theodore, worth $1.65M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Cwm Ltd accumulated 377 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,577 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability holds 130,179 shares. Moreover, Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 316 shares. 7,614 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 382,349 shares. 2,466 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Co. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Jackson Wealth Ltd has 0.39% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0.06% or 252,425 shares. Sit Inv Assocs Inc has 17,360 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0.01% or 64,424 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).