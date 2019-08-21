Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Coca (KO) Stake; Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 38.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 31,790 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 51,650 shares with $4.50M value, down from 83,440 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $16.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 2.08 million shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Coca (KO) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management analyzed 25,867 shares as Coca (KO)'s stock rose 8.31%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 529,015 shares with $24.79M value, down from 554,882 last quarter. Coca now has $226.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 7.25M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $87 lowest target. $96’s average target is 9.97% above currents $87.3 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtn Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Peoples Fincl holds 0% or 100 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,892 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 19,599 shares. Amer Gru invested in 64,256 shares. 20,432 are held by Hartford Mgmt Company. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability reported 4,630 shares stake. Natixis reported 120,449 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank reported 0.14% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.03% or 178,835 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 92,600 shares. Fincl Serv accumulated 0% or 11 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) stake by 527,761 shares to 728,709 valued at $31.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) stake by 40,150 shares and now owns 66,240 shares. Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) was raised too.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Joins 6G Flagship Program to Advance Wireless Communications Research Beyond 5G – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average?" on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio?" published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola" on July 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36B for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kames Public Ltd holds 0.08% or 62,340 shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 0.53% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Principal Finance Group Inc Inc reported 8.26 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability has 15,306 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt holds 2.37% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 139,243 shares. Rbo Commerce Limited Co has 3.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kemper Master Retirement reported 80,500 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa invested in 20,870 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Williams Jones Assocs Ltd stated it has 173,952 shares. 9,617 are owned by Plancorp Ltd Liability. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 594 shares. 1.79M are held by Calamos Advisors.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 30,746 shares to 1.57 million valued at $84.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 30,951 shares and now owns 586,753 shares. Nike (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is 0.02% above currents $53.88 stock price. Coca-Cola had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 8. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating.