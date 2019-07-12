Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Decreased Its Accenture LTD New (ACN) Stake; Marsico Capital Management Has Lowered Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding By $8.80 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 20,464 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 353,565 shares with $152.28M value, down from 374,029 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $42.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $465.2. About 404,099 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Accenture Ltd New (ACN) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as Accenture Ltd New (ACN)’s stock rose 10.99%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 148,251 shares with $26.10 million value, down from 159,357 last quarter. Accenture Ltd New now has $124.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $194.67. About 1.86M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 14,688 shares to 288,382 valued at $35.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 30,746 shares and now owns 1.57 million shares. Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsr reported 31,933 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.12% or 439,589 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp reported 0.01% stake. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,646 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc holds 7,834 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,728 shares. 7,348 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv Inc. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Vision Capital has invested 0.32% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,935 are held by Essex. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lpl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 94,590 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc accumulated 19,013 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 4,497 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $182 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $582.20M for 18.26 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $450 target in Wednesday, January 16 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Allen Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.78% or 57,592 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 800 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 8,727 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 872 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 9,112 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 0.35% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,777 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 11,640 shares in its portfolio. Skylands owns 325 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 5,856 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,296 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 1,295 shares. Meridian Mgmt Communications accumulated 6,621 shares. Ca reported 0.51% stake. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M had bought 500 shares worth $216,035 on Wednesday, May 22.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 6,342 shares to 12,285 valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 1,784 shares and now owns 29,909 shares. Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) was raised too.