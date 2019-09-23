Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed By $316,602 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered Its Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) stake by 67.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 618,639 shares as Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)’s stock rose 19.72%. The Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 300,661 shares with $5.07M value, down from 919,300 last quarter. Builders Firstsource Inc now has $2.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 778,689 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 0.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 5,863 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 1.56M shares with $85.64M value, down from 1.57M last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $210.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY) stake by 70,462 shares to 1.86 million valued at $29.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,976 shares and now owns 219,561 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.49% above currents $49.6 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $5900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, July 30. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.39 million shares. Clean Yield has 99,912 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Frontier Investment Mngmt Company holds 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 261,460 shares. Moreover, Lederer Counsel Ca has 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 727,303 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,938 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt reported 9,263 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 31,515 shares. 119,828 are owned by Coastline Tru Company. 17,029 were accumulated by Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Co. 21,275 were accumulated by Field Main Financial Bank. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Huntington Bank holds 0.92% or 1.05 million shares. Creative Planning invested in 688,501 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny holds 1.42M shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 4,758 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 16,883 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.28% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 6,179 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 107,702 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.01% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 35,272 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 28,565 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Management Lc holds 0.32% or 79,099 shares. 115,270 were accumulated by Globeflex Capital Lp. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Stifel Financial reported 79,944 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Martingale Asset Lp invested in 81,387 shares.