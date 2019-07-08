Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Cut Position in Coca (KO) by $1.19 Million as Share Value Declined; Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $822,000

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 25,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,015 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79 million, down from 554,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 10,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,271 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 214,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 3.19M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 56,767 shares to 725,580 shares, valued at $93.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.53 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,740 shares to 223,324 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VB) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.