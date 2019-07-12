Saratoga Research & Investment Management Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Lowered by $849,888; Kroger Co (KR) Valuation Declined While First Commonwealth Financial Trimmed Its Position by $1.04 Million

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 43,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,218 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 55,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.97. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Said to Discuss Merger With Target (Video); 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,786 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44 million, down from 540,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.69. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,154 shares to 18,720 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $337.20M for 13.08 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,978 shares to 31,323 shares, valued at $36.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million.