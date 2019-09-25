Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cut Accenture LTD New (ACN) Position; Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Accenture Ltd New (ACN) stake by 2.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 4,006 shares as Accenture Ltd New (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 144,245 shares with $26.65 million value, down from 148,251 last quarter. Accenture Ltd New now has $121.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 2.80 million shares traded or 50.78% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 115 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 94 sold and decreased equity positions in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 57.34 million shares, up from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 82 Increased: 78 New Position: 37.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48 million for 18.54 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 24.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for 49,600 shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 81,100 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 10,439 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Valueact Holdings L.P., a California-based fund reported 1.18 million shares.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Lady Melania Trump rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “KTA Super Stores CEO Barry Taniguchi dies at 72 – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco Signs Three Multi-Year Add-on Contracts With JSW Steel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 345,865 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has risen 30.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.80 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $202.44’s average target is 6.47% above currents $190.14 stock price. Accenture had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $194 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 39,886 shares to 687,886 valued at $58.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 12,014 shares and now owns 1.64 million shares. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.