Saratoga Research & Investment Management Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Lowered by $451,584; Harber Asset Management Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Trimmed by $5.38 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 168,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 140,018 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 308,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 3.12M shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 90,677 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.85M, down from 92,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $254.68. About 851,269 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61,439 shares to 167,779 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.88 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY) by 70,462 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $29.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $889.60M for 19.24 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.