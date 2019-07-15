Saratoga Research & Investment Management Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Has Lowered by $1.38 Million; Grimes & Company Lifted Its T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Holding by $610,600

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,607 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 64,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in T. Rowe Price Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 705,830 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 29/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Launches Three New Fixed Income Canadian Pooled Investment Vehicles; 22/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HIRES CHRIS WU FOR AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES TEAM; 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 24/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price’s One-Stop Global Fund — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. EARNINGS GROWTH WON’T BE AS STRONG; 04/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Adds BAE, Exits T. Rowe; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $180 MLN, OF WHICH ABOUT TWO-THIRDS IS PLANNED FOR TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE FEB. TRANSFERS FROM MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $4.8B

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 266,847 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,951 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $111.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.67 million for 29.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.64 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 151,155 shares to 12,770 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 9,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,653 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp.

