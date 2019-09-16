Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.18 Million as Valuation Rose; Granahan Investment Management Upped Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 8,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 657,238 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.78 million, up from 648,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 2.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 55,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 313,663 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, up from 258,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.09M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 61,892 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) by 9,764 shares to 90,205 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne (NYSE:TER) by 13,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,037 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

