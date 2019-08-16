Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $19.86 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 22.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 576,337 shares with $67.97 million value, down from 746,069 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 400 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 412 sold and decreased positions in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 242.16 million shares, down from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Goldman Sachs Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 27 to 29 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 358 Increased: 288 New Position: 112.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.36% above currents $133.68 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 14,688 shares to 288,382 valued at $35.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) stake by 9,715 shares and now owns 18,925 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive – report; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 12/04/2018 – Law Firms Join Goldman in Fight for Hong Kong Gay Spouse Visas; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to Settle Forex Case; 10/05/2018 – US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date; 20/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $252 FROM $246; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts euro/dollar forecasts, citing Italian instability; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman predicts the world’s first trillionaire will mine asteroids

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.