Saratoga Research & Investment Management Stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO) Has Lifted by $2.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Increased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake by $2.74 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 78.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 35,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 79,912 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, up from 44,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 152,228 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NVO) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 39,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.09 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Novo Nordisk Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 2.08 million shares traded or 39.06% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 52,674 shares to 844,908 shares, valued at $67.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 20,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735,306 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

