Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increases Position in Walmart (WMT); Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake by $3.90 Million as Stock Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 13,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 650,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.43M, up from 636,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.19. About 1.42M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – ALDI UK ALDIEI.UL SALES UP 13.9 PCT, LIDL UK SALES UP 13.3 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart – Bloomberg Citing; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 19/04/2018 – Earth Day Tip: Changing to SYLVANIA LED Light Bulbs Available at Walmart Can Help the Planet & Support U.S. Jobs; 10/04/2018 – WALMART – POSTMATES TO “POWER” WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM IN CHARLOTTE, NC; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 billion; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 193,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 225,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 1.25 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares to 529,015 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,469 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Advsr Limited owns 22,026 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 439,088 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation holds 427,695 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust has 2,560 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 541,038 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested in 1.53% or 195,365 shares. Axa holds 0.09% or 223,739 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd Company stated it has 15,588 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Altfest L J & Communication Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,887 shares. 17,312 were accumulated by Savant Cap Limited Liability Company. Schnieders Mgmt Lc has 27,007 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 236,540 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Lc holds 5,267 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “#CryptoCorner: Walmart (NYSE: $WMT) Applies for Libra-like Stablecoin Patent, Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) and Nexo Launch Crypto Credit Card, AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Announces $100K Blockchain Competition and Brave Launches Twitter Tipping Feature – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart’s Billion Dollar Mistake – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 41,783 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $25.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 45,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 36,454 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 406,700 shares stake. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 22,219 shares. Waddell Reed stated it has 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Covington Mgmt reported 122 shares. Barnett Comm Inc stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.39% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lenox Wealth holds 220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,678 are held by First United Bank. 10,552 were accumulated by Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Amp Invsts has invested 0.22% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Goldman Sachs reported 1.88 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 22,155 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Ltd. 3,421 were accumulated by Natl Asset.