Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increased By $7.27 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Edison International (EIX) Shorts Up By 21.65%

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 8.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired 56,767 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 725,580 shares with $93.52 million value, up from 668,813 last quarter. United Technologies now has $109.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 1.95 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had an increase of 21.65% in short interest. EIX’s SI was 6.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.65% from 4.95M shares previously. With 2.20M avg volume, 3 days are for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s short sellers to cover EIX’s short positions. The SI to Edison International’s float is 1.85%. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 1.16 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 04/26/2018 01:09 PM; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 04:50 PM; 05/03/2018 – Engie buys Edison Internationalâs solar developer; 11/04/2018 – EDISON INTL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 04/05/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml SAYS CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR AN EXPECTED 2018 EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF 670 MILLION AND 730 MILLION EUROS; 04/04/2018 – Sharenet: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 18.21% above currents $126.68 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. JP Morgan maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Friday, February 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 534,330 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Tig Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.95% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 99,809 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% or 15,426 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.59% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 167,227 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 359,101 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 549,406 shares. Beacon Financial Grp Incorporated holds 6,678 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability stated it has 760 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Texas Yale holds 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,016 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 57,290 shares. Grimes & Communication owns 12,519 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.9% or 22,784 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.12% or 428,935 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,054 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Edison Int`l (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison Int`l has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 0.60% above currents $72 stock price. Edison Int`l had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EIX in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by SunTrust. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by UBS. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, June 25. Mizuho maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Barclays Capital maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”.