Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Eagle Capital Management Lifted Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 0.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc acquired 111,543 shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 33.05 million shares with $1.32B value, up from 32.94M last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $196.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 8.86 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 22.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 169,732 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 576,337 shares with $67.97 million value, down from 746,069 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 211,432 shares to 9.23M valued at $1.85 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) stake by 16,675 shares and now owns 206,044 shares. A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,937 were accumulated by Landscape Ltd Liability Company. Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 11,588 shares. Wright Invsts Serv holds 3.08% or 190,498 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 9,190 shares. 41,805 are owned by Chesley Taft Assoc Lc. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 135,260 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 3.47 million shares. Markston Int has invested 2.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ibis Prtn Llp holds 76,885 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa stated it has 21,993 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd has 83,139 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Financial Architects Incorporated stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 89,797 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund. Jones Finance Cos Lllp accumulated 144,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. sold 845 shares worth $30,036. COHEN DAVID L sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21M.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 2% or 3.25 million shares. Blackhill Capital holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 7.85 million shares. 11,767 were accumulated by Thomas White Ltd. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 30,000 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,965 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 2.10M shares. Sit Investment Associate holds 574,152 shares. Aravt Limited Liability Corp holds 217,000 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). At Fincl Bank accumulated 21,769 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 102,910 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.53% or 21,964 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management has invested 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 1.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of stock.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 21,280 shares to 1.63 million valued at $87.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 2,978 shares and now owns 31,323 shares. Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

