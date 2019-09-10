Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Accenture LTD New (ACN) Position By $1.95 Million; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Sentiment Is 1.11

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Accenture Ltd New (ACN) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as Accenture Ltd New (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 148,251 shares with $26.10 million value, down from 159,357 last quarter. Accenture Ltd New now has $122.49B valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.83. About 2.57 million shares traded or 42.01% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 70 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 63 reduced and sold stakes in Cedar Fair LP. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 27.14 million shares, up from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cedar Fair LP in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 44 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.39% below currents $194.83 stock price. Accenture had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 28.48 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Raymond James Na has 44,812 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 4,730 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.51% stake. Northstar Advsr Ltd Com reported 24,568 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory has 0.5% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Arizona-based Autus Asset Management Llc has invested 2.26% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bluemountain Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Barbara Oil holds 0.19% or 1,800 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.04% or 3,029 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,613 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0.5% or 254,542 shares in its portfolio.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 13,855 shares to 650,359 valued at $63.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 30,746 shares and now owns 1.57M shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

Overbrook Management Corp holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. for 347,077 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc owns 44,108 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has 1.7% invested in the company for 60,216 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & Company Inc. has invested 1.5% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 46,753 shares.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 408,003 shares traded or 28.77% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $191.32M for 4.09 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.