Saratoga Research & Investment Management Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Increased by $1.63 Million as Share Price Declined; Carter’s (CRI) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lowered Its Position

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Carter’s Inc (CRI) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 6,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 16,753 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 23,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Carter’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.04. About 698,620 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 30,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $70.65M for 14.29 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,658 shares to 82,298 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,456 shares, and has risen its stake in South State Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:SSB).

More notable recent Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Carter’s’s (NYSE:CRI) 33% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares to 532,786 shares, valued at $55.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,337 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

