Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Decreased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position By $1.38 Million; Astronova (ALOT) Shorts Increased By 41.48%

Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) had an increase of 41.48% in short interest. ALOT’s SI was 32,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 41.48% from 22,900 shares previously. With 54,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s short sellers to cover ALOT’s short positions. The SI to Astronova Inc’s float is 0.53%. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 10,488 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 12/03/2018 – AstroNova Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING AstroNova Reports Record Bookings, Revenue and Backlog for the Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova: Graeme MacLetchie and Everett Pizzuti to Retire From Board; 26/04/2018 – iQlYl’s “Hot Blood Dance Crew” Simultaneously Broadcast by Malaysia’s Leading Media Astro and Gains Popularity Overseas; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD ASTR.KL – YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 145.1 MLN RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.40 BLN RGT; 13/03/2018 – Deep Space Industries to provide Comet satellite propulsion for Astro Digital

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as Varian Medical Systems (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 238,195 shares with $33.76M value, down from 247,948 last quarter. Varian Medical Systems now has $10.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 508,065 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Varian Provides TrueBeam System for IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory in Austria – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. KENNEDY KOLLEEN T also sold $847,849 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) stake by 9,715 shares to 18,925 valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) stake by 73,054 shares and now owns 1.51 million shares. Nike (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68M for 23.26 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 1,030 shares. Farmers Bancshares has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). State Street holds 4.26 million shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Greenleaf reported 4,029 shares stake. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 15,001 were reported by Welch And Forbes Ltd. Parkside Finance State Bank & holds 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 14 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.02% or 20,526 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 255,093 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd stated it has 113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 34 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. Financial Serv Corp accumulated 56 shares.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company has market cap of $163.29 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It has a 25.41 P/E ratio. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.