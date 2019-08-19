Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $722,598; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Axa Has Cut Holding by $10.14 Million

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 2,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 92,469 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09M, down from 95,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES

Axa decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 83,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 274,754 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.70 million, down from 357,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.85M shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.