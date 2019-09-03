Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Cut Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Holding by $1.38 Million; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Declined, Eqis Capital Management Boosted Stake by $569,800

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 73.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 6,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 15,318 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 8,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.97. About 612,446 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.14. About 184,042 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 45,785 shares to 13,334 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,485 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.32M for 21.52 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

