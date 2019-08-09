Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $1.38 Million as Share Value Declined; As Mylan N V (Put) (MYL) Stock Price Declined, Citadel Advisors Boosted Holding

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 703,056 shares traded or 25.66% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (Put) (MYL) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 107,200 shares as the company's stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 561,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90 million, up from 453,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 4.67M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $115.41 million for 22.39 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,746 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $84.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 154 were accumulated by Sun Life. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.3% or 226,402 shares in its portfolio. 4,501 were reported by Gam Hldgs Ag. Jlb & has 2.42% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc has 0.11% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Mackay Shields Limited Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 3,312 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Inc Ltd Co. Ledyard Commercial Bank accumulated 1,900 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 42,525 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Psagot Investment House accumulated 442 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia owns 46,738 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 1.85% or 745,296 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs holds 6,824 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 439,117 shares to 16,300 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (Call) by 439,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,600 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (NYSE:PH).